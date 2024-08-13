Finding Balance: My Remote Work Story from Italy

Research from the OECD Better Life Index shows that a significant portion of people in OECD countries are not satisfied with their work-life balance and struggle to maintain a healthy balance due to their job and career demands.

I know the feeling. After working in the UK for a few years those struggles increased for me, and I found that returning home to Italy allowed me to focus on both my career and my family. I now work remotely for the same UK-based business, but my day carries on as normal—showing that remote work can support business growth and employee wellbeing without impacting productivity.

Let me take you through a typical day in my role as an Insight Designer at Ipsos Karian and Box, and show how

I balance work, life, and family.

Rome sweet Rome

My day begins in the tranquility of the Italian countryside, just outside Rome. A morning walk with the dog, followed by the lively task of getting my daughter ready for her day (my partner, the true hero, expertly leads the charge while I play the comic sidekick) sets the tone for my workday.

Studio huddle

Once the family is settled, I login for our daily Creative Studio catch-up. It’s a space where 20 creatives discuss schedules and workloads–these meetings are filled with humour, education, and inspiration, and help us bond as a team. It’s great starting the day with that positive feeling and knowing that we’re all in it together.

Working remotely like this definitely has its benefits, such as flexibility and the comfort of being in our own spaces. I do sometimes miss the spontaneous interactions and energy of in-person meetings, although our virtual setup works surprisingly well and keeps us connected and collaborative.

My time to shine

I thrive on the creative freedom we have here at IK&B to elevate our insight report and infographic designs. (And naturally I love to bring a touch of Italian flair to data visualization.)

Recently, I’ve been experimenting with using AI to optimize the process of creating automated complex charts in PPT and Adobe Illustrator. It massively improved my skills and allowed me to achieve things I could never imagine before–and the explorations and experiments keep my work fresh, too.

Pranzo! Time to re-charge

In an ideal world, I’d enjoy a delicious plate of pasta with veggies and take a relaxing walk in the countryside. But often, reality kicks in. My energetic two-year-old daughter usually turns lunch into a bit of a mess, so my partner and I spend some time cleaning up after her. It’s not perfect, but embracing the beautiful chaos is my way of recharging for the afternoon.

Afternoon, keeping the energy up

The afternoon carries on much like the morning, with meetings and project work. Between these responsibilities, I like to seek out design inspiration and explore new data viz ideas. That might be browsing the latest trends on the Nightingale data viz journal, or diving into the innovative work of designers like Frederica Fragapane and Superdot Studio. These creative breaks keep me sharp!

Clocking off

As the workday winds down, my evening transforms into a whirlwind of family activities. There’s rarely a moment of peace; we share laughter, stories, and occasionally arguments (we’re human, after all). It’s a time filled with love and connection. By the end of the day, we relax together by watching Netflix or, if I’m lucky, some football. On particularly special evenings, we might visit our favorite pizzeria.

Embracing the best of both worlds

I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to work remotely from Rome and to live closer to my family while being part of a fantastic UK-based team.

Will the future mean everyone in data viz working remotely all the time? Who knows. In a way I hope not, because sometimes we do need some human contact to spark ideas and help us feel like part of our teams.

At IK&B, we meet up in person in the UK a few times a year and I always come away feeling revitalised.

For now, I’ve found a great balance. Remote work offers amazing flexibility, some great views from the window, and has boosted my output, matching the words of Dr. Jen Rhymer, an expert in the future of work at University College London’s School of Management. She states, “Numerous studies have demonstrated that remote and hybrid work is as or more productive than fully in-office work.” (Full article here: The Guardian).

At the same time, those occasional in-person meetings remind me of the unique value of face-to-face interactions and the creative sparks they bring.

I hope my story inspires you to find your own balance between work, family, and career.

Here’s to the journey ahead.