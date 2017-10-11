Home

My 6 Years at Nightingale: 1,443 Digital Articles, 5 Print Magazines, and a Whole Lot of Love

This article will mark my last one as the Editor-in-chief of Nightingale. Yes, it's time for me to pass the torch to the current team, and announce our new editor-in-chief: RJ Andrews! In this article I tell the story of Nightingale and reveal of my master plan of the last 6 years.

A header graphic for "The Fourth Wave of Democratization," with layered text and a stylized wave pattern in teal tones.
Amanda Makulec & Elijah Meeks

The 4th Wave: Democratization

This article is a continuation of A Changing World Speaking a shared languageData visualizations are themselves accessibility tools to see patterns and make comparisons, sometimes..

Christian Osborne

The Hidden Toll: Microaggressions and the Impact on People of Color in the Workplace

Minority groups face microaggressions regularly in their day-to-day lives, but these incidents are most encountered in the workplace, often more than are documented. Many in..

Natalia Kiseleva

Paperbase: A Window into Photographic Paper History

The Lens Media Lab at Yale University's Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage has created Paperbase, an interactive platform for exploring the world's largest..

Emma Eisenberg

Why Your Teen Doesn’t Care About Driving

My own parents were baffled when I showed no interest in getting a permit or driver's license in high school, and looking around my school,..

A visualization showing the primary stressors affecting Gen X, Gen Y, and Gen Z, represented as colorful, abstract shapes within silhouette profiles of each generation. Stressor categories such as "Health," "Finance," and "Interpersonal" are color-coded and vary in prominence across the generations, with accompanying text summarizing their life stage and main stress factors.
Shanfan Huang

The XYZ of Work-Related Stress

How various stress factors show up in different generationsAccording to the 2024 State of the Global Workplace report by Gallup, people's mental well-being has deteriorated..

Yuqi Liao
April 24, 2025

Do students around the world think they know more than they do?

Analyzing PISA data to uncover patterns of overclaiming in mathematics.
Emma Rubin
April 21, 2025

The Endless Stories in Baby Name Data

Throughout my time as a student I was used to being known with a last initial. My first name Emma has consistently ranked in the..
Jason Forrest
April 16, 2025

The “Dashboard” is Broken

The value of dashboards has eroded. When executives hear the word "dashboard" today, they envision standard charts in BI platforms—obligatory elements for meetings rather than..
Nightingale Editors
April 7, 2025

The ‘Gale Archive

The 'Gale has been a staple of information sharing and communication for Nightingale readers since 2021. Here you will find an archive of past issues,..
Christian Osborne
April 4, 2025

The Hidden Toll: Microaggressions and the Impact on People of Color in the Workplace

Minority groups face microaggressions regularly in their day-to-day lives, but these incidents are most encountered in the workplace, often more than are documented. Many in..
Jason Forrest
April 3, 2025

My 6 Years at Nightingale: 1,443 Digital Articles, 5 Print Magazines, and a Whole Lot of Love

This article will mark my last one as the Editor-in-chief of Nightingale. Yes, it's time for me to pass the torch to the current team, and announce our new editor-in-chief: RJ Andrews! In this article I tell the story of Nightingale and reveal of my master plan of the last 6 years.
Natalia Kiseleva
March 26, 2025

Paperbase: A Window into Photographic Paper History

The Lens Media Lab at Yale University's Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage has created Paperbase, an interactive platform for exploring the world's largest..
Dawn Arvelo
March 21, 2025

Mentorship Trumps DEI

Whether you are for or against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), you have undoubtedly seen or heard about it. The Trump Administration signed an Executive..
Alex Solokov
March 18, 2025

Beyond the Binary: Improving Data Visualization for Intersectional Identities

Personal and group identity are foundational to the human experience, shaping our values, relationships, and self-perceptions. These identities intersect across categories like gender, race, ethnicity,..
datacitron
March 15, 2025

Good Morning Data #10 | The Inspiration Geotag

The Inspiration Geotag or "Why are we unable to find inspiration when we try to locate it?"Sure, I could wait five minutes more, right? I..
Gulrez Khan
March 12, 2025

From Moonsighting to Ramadan Data Journaling

As I was heading out to the mosque for the evening prayer, I heard a soft voice from the kitchen—"Abbu, wait! I'll join you."It was..
Emma Eisenberg
March 11, 2025

Why Your Teen Doesn’t Care About Driving

My own parents were baffled when I showed no interest in getting a permit or driver's license in high school, and looking around my school,..
Nightingale Editors
March 6, 2025

3 Data Points from New DVS Board Members

The start to 2025 saw the induction of four new Data Visualization Society board members. As they begin their respective duties to elevate DVS, we..
Paul Kahn
March 4, 2025

Napoleon, Trump, and the Best Statistical Graphic Ever Drawn

Now that I have your attention, let me ask you three simple yes-or-no questions.  Why you have seen Minard's diagram of Napoleon's invasion of RussiaWhen..
Jason Forrest
February 21, 2025

How to Get a Job

This article was originally published in Nightingale Magazine Issue 5 as "How to Get Work".Not many people know this, but I had a protracted search..

"A Noxious Problem" by Federica Fragapane
On a dedicated channel, #dvs-topics-in-data-viz, in the Data Visualization Society Slack, our members discuss questions and issues pertinent to the field of data visualization. Discussion..
A
The Yurok Tribe in far northern California needs to address a condition plaguing numerous rural communities in the United States: addiction and substance misuse. Across..
Main Category
One of the big challenges in visualizing data, and quantitative research in general, is helping readers connect with the content. Connecting directly with people and..
V
Everyone loves a trophy! Okay, it's not that simple. Still, we humans love to mark milestones and accomplishments. Trophies are tangible reminders of those fleeting moments of victory...
I
In my quest to improve data fluency among those who think of themselves as non-data people, I am always on the lookout for physical manifestations..
Main Category
Recently I visited the biggest trade fair for board games in the world. The Internationale Spieltage (Spiel) takes place annually in my current hometown of Essen in..
Main Category
When my area went into lockdown in March of 2020, initial case counts were relatively low in my state, even as the coasts were plunged into..
D
As the world changed over the past two years, more and more of my friends took to handcrafts like quilting and knitting as a counterbalance..

Frederic Fery
The world is filled with challenges, but also opportunities. As a data professional, I've always believed in the transformative power of data to solve problems..
B
Stumbling into a small peer support communityI arrived at Outlier 2021 eager to learn and explore. I was a few years into my transition from..
D
This article originally appeared in Issue 5 of Nightingale magazine. (Get your copy here!) This challenge is brought to you by data visualization artist Jessica Russo. ChallengeCreate a..
B
RENDEZVOUS AT CEST-LA-VIZ ren·​dez·​vous [noun] — a meeting at an agreed time and place.Last year, the S-H-O-W Conference by Graphic Hunters was meant to be..

W
One of the most powerful examples of data visualization was made 118 years ago by an all-black team led by W.E.B. Du Bois only 37..
D
One of the most powerful examples of data visualization was made 118 years ago by an all-black team led by W.E.B. Du Bois only 37..
E
One of the most powerful examples of data visualization was made 118 years ago by an all-black team led by W.E.B. Du Bois only 37..
S
An all-black team led by W.E.B. Du Bois made one of the most powerful examples of data visualization 118 years ago, only 37 years after..
T
An all-black team led by W.E.B. Du Bois made one of the most powerful examples of data visualization 118 years ago, only 37 years after..
D
Activist and sociologist W. E. B. Du Bois created "The Exhibit of American Negroes" at the Exposition Universelle of 1900 in Paris in collaboration with Booker T. Washington, prominent black..
W
Michael Friendly & Claude Haiku
February 18, 2025

What Does AI Understand About a Graph?

A Conversation With a Chatbot About a Graph How much does AI know about understanding and producing graphs? I don't mean mathematical graphs of nodes and edges. Rather, I mean common graphs..
G
datacitron
February 15, 2025

Good Morning Data #9 | The Error Message Longing 

The Error Message Longing or "How we should always treasure our mistakes"The conversation was loud and happy, scattered with high-pitched laughs that were probably annoying..
Amanda Makulec & Elijah Meeks
Amanda Makulec & Elijah Meeks
February 13, 2025

The 4th Wave: Democratization

This article is a continuation of A Changing World Speaking a shared languageData visualizations are themselves accessibility tools to see patterns and make comparisons, sometimes..
Amanda Makulec & Elijah Meeks
Amanda Makulec & Elijah Meeks
February 11, 2025

The 4th Wave: A Changing World

For decades now, we've seen data visualization become a part of our lives politically, socially, and culturally, rather than just being a tool at work..
Gulrez Khan
Gulrez Khan
February 5, 2025

Cultivating Data Literacy with Board Games

बस हवा से भरे गुब्बारे हैं ये सुई चुभा दो तो फट जायेंगे।लोग गुस्से में Bomb नहीं बना करते !~Gulzar Rough translation of the above lines..
H
Shafeeq Ur Rahaman & Mahe Jabeen Abdul
January 29, 2025

Healthcare Insights Using Voice-Generated Data Visualizations

Dr. Erin Stevens collapses into her office chair after another hectic day at the clinic. She just spent 10 straight hours bouncing between patients without..
I
Nick Desbarats
January 28, 2025

I Stopped Using Box Plots: The Aftermath

I recently learned that my 2021 article about why I no longer use box plots is now the second-most-read article in Nightingale's history? (or, at..
T
Elijah Meeks
January 27, 2025

This Map Helps Fascists

The Size of Countries is Not Meaningful in Any SenseYou've surely seen this map or a variation of it somewhere on the internet. If, like..
Shanfan Huang
Shanfan Huang
January 22, 2025

Insights from NYC’s Holiday Tipping Tradition

Every December, New Yorkers face a unique dilemma: the holiday tipping tradition. In buildings with doormen, supers (live-in maintenance staff), and porters (cleaning and maintenance..
Zehra Unal
Zehra Unal
January 21, 2025

Healing Through Data Visualization

This project shows data visualization I used to reflect on my healing process and find closure after a traumatic event. I recorded the literal number..
Johanna Blom
Johanna Blom
January 15, 2025

Three Minutes and Forty Seconds: A Slow Horse Running

In Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, River Cartwright spends exactly 3 minutes and 40 seconds running in Season 1 alone. This observation started as a joke..
Selma-Rachel Swire
Selma-Rachel Swire
January 14, 2025

Charting Progress: Mapping Women’s Advancement in Entrepreneurship and Financial Inclusion

In 1985–the year I was born–there were only two women holding the role of CEO at Fortune 500 companies. To date, 52 women now hold..
Main Category
Main Category

Distortion by Design

Distortion noun /dɪˈstɔːr.ʃən/ — A change to the intended or true meaning of something; a change to the original or natural shape of something; a..
N
Main Category

No Pain (Points), No (Design) Gain: Strengthen Feedback by Making It About Their Needs

Feedback elevates work, but only when it is done right. If the feedback is personal—or solely about potential solutions—it can stand in the way of..
Main Category
Main Category

The XYZ of Work-Related Stress

How various stress factors show up in different generationsAccording to the 2024 State of the Global Workplace report by Gallup, people's mental well-being has deteriorated..
A
Main Category

A Note from the Program Manager of the 2024 Information is Beautiful Awards

As the Program Manager for the 2024 Information is Beautiful Awards, I am honored and thrilled to play a role in celebrating the artistry, innovation,..
F
Main Category

From Data to Art: Making “Rat Revolution”

In March 2024, we unveiled "Rat Revolution" at the Data Through Design exhibition. "Rat Revolution" can be described as a light sculpture or a physical..
Main Category
Main Category

Good Morning Data #8 | The Mysterious Affair of Style

The Mysterious Affair of Style or "How do you (and should you in fact) find your style in data visualization?"It was the doom scrolling the..
D
Main Category

Diversity in the Dataviz Community: Ugly Truth of the White Man Index

Diversity isn't just a buzzword—at least I hope it isn't. It's a crucial element driving business success in today's competitive landscape. While many organizations tout..
C
Main Category

Core Dataviz Style Guide Components

Throughout my career, I've oscillated between working solo on data visualization projects and being a part of larger teams tasked with creating compelling visual stories..
R
Main Category

Review: Statistical Tableau: How to Use Statistical Models and Decision Science in Tableau by Ethan Lang

If you're a Tableau enthusiast or simply curious about data, Ethan Lang's Statistical Tableau is a must-read. Published in 2024, the book's purpose is straightforward:..
M
Main Category

Meet Daphne, the Dragon on the Back of Nightingale Issue 5

Once upon a time—or perhaps just last month—Issue 5 of
T
Main Category

The Business MRI: A Smarter Way to Track Performance and Collaborate

It’s Monday morning, and the team is in a rush. Everyone scrambles to pull numbers from slow-loading tables published on the Tableau Server. Marketing is..
C
Main Category

Can Community Data Help Heal Public Discourse?

I have this vision in my head: I see an individual earnestly weighing how to vote in an election. But rather than resorting to social..
M
Main Category

Meet Will Sutton, former Iron Viz Champion

Iron Viz is the world’s largest data visualization competition. What began as a breakout session at Tableau Conference 2011 has grown into a global phenomenon and..
W
Main Category

When the Data is Gone

When Cartoon Network abruptly erased its entire online archive, decades of web content vanished in an instant. At the same time, Boomerang, a platform that..
R
Main Category

Racing Bar Charts: An Experiment in Interactive Storytelling

This fall I challenged students in a 200-level writing class to tell a story using a racing bar chart. It was an interesting experiment, and..

A map of the continental United States colored in shades of red with several dark blue dots where cities exist.H
Main Category

How to Share Memorable Data

Integrating data visualization into non-profit work is both a strategic advantage and an easy pitfall.The core of non-profit work, for me, is communication. Listening to..
G
Main Category

Good Morning Data #7 | False Positives: The Imposter Syndrome in Dataviz

False Positives: The Imposter Syndrome in Dataviz or “Is imposter syndrome even curable?“It’s the moment I hate the most. The moment someone else introduces me,..

D
Main Category

Dataviz Horror Stories: Shirley Wu

Have you ever made an embarrassing mistake in a data visualization? Did you utterly fail to meet your client’s or boss’s vision? Did you proudly..
H
Main Category

Histórias Aterradoras em Visualização de Dados: Jorge Camões

Read this article in English here. Alguma vez cometeu um erro constrangedor numa visualização de dados? Passou por completo ao lado da visão do cliente..
D
Main Category

Dataviz Horror Stories: Jon Schwabish

Jon Schwabish, co-author with Alice Feng of the “Do No Harm” guide, tells his children five things: Be honest Be kind Be respectful Be hard..
D
Main Category

Dataviz Horror Story: How I Crashed the Top Exec’s Email

Have you ever made an embarrassing mistake in a data visualization? Did you utterly fail to meet your client’s or boss’s vision? Did you proudly..
D
Main Category

Dataviz Horror Story: Miriam Quick

Have you ever made an embarrassing mistake in a data visualization? Did you utterly fail to meet your client’s or boss’s vision? Did you proudly..
Illustration of a tombstone with a line chart dropping precipitously, with the letters WIP aboveD
Main Category

Dataviz Horror Story: Jacque Schrag

We’ve all made embarrassing dataviz mistakes, whether we’re beginners or superstars. This series of Horror Stories aims to normalize “failure” as part of professional development...
A book cover which reads "Business 101 for the Data Professional by Jordan Morrow" written in yellow on a dark navy blue background.R
Main Category

Review | Business 101 for the Data Professional by Jordan Morrow

As the title suggests, this book is written for data professionals “looking to expand your career and move over to the business side of things”..
R
Main Category

Review: Data Visualization with Microsoft Power BI: How to Design Savvy Dashboards

Alex Kolokolov and Maxim Zelensky say that there are three types of vizzer—business analyst, infographic creator, and data journalist. Are you clear about which you..
The image shows a survey question labeled "9. What is Person 1's race?" The instructions direct the respondent to "Mark one or more boxes AND print origins." The form provides several checkboxes. The first option is "White," with space provided to write specific origins, such as German, Irish, English, Italian, Lebanese, Egyptian, etc. The next option is "Black or African Am.," with space to print origins like African American, Jamaican, Haitian, Nigerian, Ethiopian, Somali, etc. The third option is "American Indian or Alaska Native," with space to print the name of enrolled or principal tribe(s), for example, Navajo Nation, Blackfeet Tribe, Mayan, Aztec, Native Village of Barrow (Iñupiat Traditional Government), Nome Eskimo Community, etc. Following this are checkboxes for "Chinese," "Filipino," "Asian Indian," "Vietnamese," "Korean," "Japanese," "Native Hawaiian," "Samoan," and "Chamorro." There are also categories for "Other Asian" and "Other Pacific Islander," with space to print origins like Pakistani, Cambodian, Hmong, Tongan, Fijian, Marshallese, etc. Finally, there is a checkbox for "Some other race," with space provided to print the race or origin.U
Main Category

Understanding the Evolution of Race and Ethnicity Data in Federal Surveys: How You Can Engage in Shaping Future Census Categories

For many researchers and analysts, using large federal, state, and local surveys involves tabulating or organizing categories of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or..
B
Main Category

Book Review – Data Culture by Dr. Shorful Islam

First things first, let us consider the following three cases:•  X is the Marketing Manager of a company. He wants to use his company’s data..
V
Main Category

Visualizing Meth Addiction: Data Reveals The Truth About Methamphetamine Addiction in The US

Despite the lack of conversation, the abuse of methamphetamine remains an extremely serious problem in the United States. According to the CDC Wonder Database, in..
People walking around a science center exhibitW
Main Category

What Makes School Visits to Digital Science Centers Successful? 

For over half a century, science centers have been key in communicating science, aiming to increase interest and curiosity in STEM, and promote lifelong learning...
R
Main Category

Review: Daphne Draws Data

Daphne Draws Data by Cole Nussbaumer Knaflic introduces young readers to the world of data visualization, math, and creativity through a fun, visual approach. The..
A box truck with chart on it.H
Main Category

How Can I Help People Find My Viz?

How a person receives a product is as important as the product itself, with truck drivers being a great way in understanding this point. In..
G
Main Category

Good Morning Data #6 | The X,Y Files

The X,Y Files or “How do you communicate with extradatastrial clients?“The encounter took place in the last hours of the evening. Nothing could have prepared..