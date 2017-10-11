Home
My 6 Years at Nightingale: 1,443 Digital Articles, 5 Print Magazines, and a Whole Lot of Love
This article will mark my last one as the Editor-in-chief of Nightingale. Yes, it’s time for me to pass the torch to the current team, and announce our new editor-in-chief: RJ Andrews! In this article I tell the story of Nightingale and reveal of my master plan of the last 6 years.
The 4th Wave: Democratization
This article is a continuation of A Changing World Speaking a shared languageData visualizations are themselves accessibility tools to see patterns and make comparisons, sometimes..
The Hidden Toll: Microaggressions and the Impact on People of Color in the Workplace
Minority groups face microaggressions regularly in their day-to-day lives, but these incidents are most encountered in the workplace, often more than are documented. Many in..
Paperbase: A Window into Photographic Paper History
The Lens Media Lab at Yale University’s Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage has created Paperbase, an interactive platform for exploring the world’s largest..
Why Your Teen Doesn’t Care About Driving
My own parents were baffled when I showed no interest in getting a permit or driver’s license in high school, and looking around my school,..
The XYZ of Work-Related Stress
How various stress factors show up in different generationsAccording to the 2024 State of the Global Workplace report by Gallup, people’s mental well-being has deteriorated..
Latest articles
Beyond the Binary: Improving Data Visualization for Intersectional Identities
From our sponsors
Some of our favorite articles:
What Makes A Data Visualisation Elegant?
Asterisk Nation: One Tribe’s Challenge to Find Data About its Population
Six Ways to Bring Empathy into your Data
Visualizing Small Victories
Indelible Impressions: Why You Won’t Forget the Map Room Project
What Board Games Teach Us About Data Visualization
The Soul of Data: Data Physicalizations on Fabric
Did Data Visualization Erase the Woman from Women’s Work?
Spotlight on community:
Celebrating the dataviz of W.E.B. Du Bois:
W. E. B. Du Bois’ staggering Data Visualizations are as powerful today as they were in 1900 (Part 1)
Data Journalism in the study of W.E.B. Du Bois’s “The Negro Problem” (Part 2)
Exploring the Craft and Design of W.E.B. Du Bois’ Data Visualizations (Part 3)
Style and Rich Detail: On Viewing an Original W.E.B. Du Bois Data Visualization (Part 4)
The Legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois’s “The Exhibit of American Negroes” (Part 5)
Discovering an Unknown Chart from W.E.B. Du Bois’s “The Exhibition of American Negroes” (Part 6)
Distortion by Design
No Pain (Points), No (Design) Gain: Strengthen Feedback by Making It About Their Needs
The XYZ of Work-Related Stress
A Note from the Program Manager of the 2024 Information is Beautiful Awards
From Data to Art: Making “Rat Revolution”
Good Morning Data #8 | The Mysterious Affair of Style
Diversity in the Dataviz Community: Ugly Truth of the White Man Index
Core Dataviz Style Guide Components
Review: Statistical Tableau: How to Use Statistical Models and Decision Science in Tableau by Ethan Lang
Meet Daphne, the Dragon on the Back of Nightingale Issue 5
The Business MRI: A Smarter Way to Track Performance and Collaborate
Can Community Data Help Heal Public Discourse?
Meet Will Sutton, former Iron Viz Champion
When the Data is Gone
Racing Bar Charts: An Experiment in Interactive Storytelling
