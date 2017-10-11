My 6 Years at Nightingale: 1,443 Digital Articles, 5 Print Magazines, and a Whole Lot of Love

This article will mark my last one as the Editor-in-chief of Nightingale. Yes, it's time for me to pass the torch to the current team, and announce our new editor-in-chief: RJ Andrews! In this article I tell the story of Nightingale and reveal of my master plan of the last 6 years.