Mentorship Trumps DEI

Whether you are for or against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), you have undoubtedly seen or heard about it. The Trump Administration signed an Executive Order to end DEI programs, in addition to pressuring organizations to end their DEI practices indicating they could be considered unlawful, resulting in legal action. This change and debate have left many people feeling displaced. With almost thirty years in human resources, I never saw DEI act as an agent for favoritism or hiring without merit. Rather, a vehicle to ensure people and things that once might not be considered are discussed during leadership training for better understanding—ultimately making the organization stronger. McKinsey reports that gender-diverse executive teams financially outperform those that are not, and when diversity includes ethnic representation, the performance is even greater.

Why equity?

In a country where White men were allowed to vote more than 100 years before White women gained the right to vote in 1920, with an additional forty years before Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) women gained their voting privileges, equity is the step stool to help balance out the disparity. This information is not to make anyone feel guilty about privilege, rather to inspire the desire to want to understand the necessity. Like voting rights, women had staggered rights and opportunities in the workplace.

An example of how, even with DEI efforts, the playing field is still extremely inequitable is The Department of Labor’s data demonstrating the wage gap stretching over gender and race in the United States. Over the past ten years, Hispanic women demonstrated a significant increase in postsecondary enrollment, yet they continue to be the lowest paid—on average 57 cents per dollar compared to a White, non-Hispanic man. This trend is not limited to Hispanic women, as the chart shows Black and White women experience a significant wage gap as well, with little progress over the years. There is some hope, as Asian women have closed the gap these past few years, including surpassing White, non-Hispanic men in 2020.

Create change

With the consistent degradation of DEI and targeted comments to women, BIPOC, people with disabilities, and other underrepresented groups, it can feel like an unsettling time. It is important to spend time with your feelings, consider writing goals, and a plan to create change. You might find that mentorship provides some relevance to the things DEI initiatives once provided. Consider your favorite sport: now, imagine that team without a coach to help prepare the players for game day. Similarly, as one prepares for adulthood, career changes or life in general, having a mentor is equally if not more important. As a matter of fact, the word ‘coach,’ along with ‘advisor,’ ‘teacher,’ ‘trainer,’ and ‘counselor’ are synonyms for the word ‘mentor.’ We have mentors around us all of the time, you can consider a formal mentor program or something a bit organic. It might take stepping out of your comfort zone, but it is worth it. As Julie Martins shares in How to find a mentor in 8 steps, outreach would exist in the form of a LinkedIn message, an email to a visiting alumni, or a good old fashioned network event. Depending on your location, a Google search for mentor resources can also provide a wealth of information in your area.

Mentorship by the numbers

LLC Buddy offers a glimpse into the benefits of mentorship with data from various surveys, including one which tells us that women with mentors earn pay grade increases at a larger rate than women without mentors (25% compared to 5% for women without mentors). That is a significant difference and could be a byproduct of having additional opportunities with a mentor. Millennials who intend to stay with an employer five years or more are twice as likely to seek mentorship—a rate of 68% to 32%. In addition, advancement and retention increases from 15% to 38% for minorities and women of color with mentors. Employers understand the importance of mentorship too, it helps them retain talent. CNBC shared that “more than 4 in 10 workers who did not have a mentor say they’ve considered quitting their job in the past three months”, but 9 of 10 employees with a mentor indicate that they are happy in their jobs. Among Fortune 100s top 50 companies, all of them offer a mentor program to their employees.

My story

During my journey through the corporate world, I was full of self-doubt. In addition to not feeling confident as an expert in my field, without a college degree, my self-esteem was extremely low. I kept my head down and did my work, leaving little time to connect with fellow team members. Lucky for me, I had amazing co-workers and managers along the way who created safe spaces to teach, guide, and coach me. These were my first mentors; it wasn’t formal and a bit jarring at times as some of them were learning to give feedback. This is another thing about mentorship, you can have more than one—it also provides diverse perspectives. During this time in my career, it was almost unanimous feedback from my mentors—some who did not even know each other. I needed to work on trusting myself and stop seeking reassurance. They were right, but it took many years (and tears) until I let those words truly sink in and created change.

At forty years old I made the decision to pursue my Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Concentration in Management. I was the recipient of WINGS Women Executive scholarship, and it changed my life. Aside from the financial support each semester, a brand-new laptop including software, and training from industry leaders for women 25 and older. I was assigned a dedicated mentor/hand-holder. During our first meeting at a Starbucks, Betty Johnson challenged me to think about a career that incorporated all the things I enjoyed. Before this conversation, work was a means to an end, a responsibility and not something I thought could derive such joy. She very casually asked me to think about the thing I would want to do daily and if I had to do it for free would still love it. I have had great people that mentored me throughout my career, but Betty was the first to ask me to write down my ideal job and provided the guidance to make it feel attainable. This is the magic a mentor can offer, like a good book they unlock a world we thought was out of reach. We talked it out, and I remember feeling so excited that this challenge seemed different from following a career path without a purpose.

Within five years of working with a mentor I was confident, thriving and living my purpose. I received two promotions, graduated with salutatorian honors, pursued a master’s degree, became a mentor, and saw about a 35% increase in salary. In LLC Buddy’s statistics, they also share that 41% of women want networking/mentorship ranking higher than the desire for diversity and inclusion. Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate an inclusive workplace—but there is something about a mentor that helps a mentee readjust when obstacles appear, like watching DEI become a mockery of many that don’t even understand it and have likely benefited from it.

Why data?

Integrating data visualization into my storytelling has profoundly enhanced the way I convey lessons, allowing me to present information from multiple perspectives and facilitate a deeper understanding of complex issues and if I’m lucky, their resolutions. This approach not only aids in simplifying intricate concepts but also engages my audience more effectively, making the content both accessible and compelling.

Much like books, which have the power to transport readers to new realms, data possesses the ability to unveil uncharted territories of understanding, reinforcing key messages and bolstering confidence in the given topic. When transformed into visual narratives, data becomes more than just numbers; it evolves into a compelling story that captivates and educates. This process not only simplifies complex information but also highlights patterns and insights that might otherwise remain obscured. I can write about the gender wage gap, or that Latina education has significantly increased—without great impact where she sits on the Equal Pay scale, but when you see the chart with post-secondary education dropping for the same population at the top of the earning scale, it tells a story, in any language.

By embracing data visualization, I can present information in a manner that resonates deeply, ensuring that the audience not only grasps the content but also feels empowered by the knowledge shared. This approach has not only enriched my storytelling but has also been a catalyst in my personal and professional growth, reinforcing the transformative power of learning through diverse and engaging methods.

Next steps

So, move those feet, get unstuck and find a mentor or become a mentor. Mentorship is the gift that keeps giving. Mentoring.org shares a study on mentorship in America over the last half-century. It indicates that 60% of those “under 40 years old are still drawing advice from their childhood mentors.” My mentor, Betty, views the role of a mentor as one who shines a light on the mentees’ path while holding their hand for the steps known and support for the unknown. It also allows all of us regardless of race, gender, disability, or other to organize spaces where we can be intentional about helping each other grow and step into the gaps that can build equality for all.