DVS Mentor Spotlight: Anastasia Stevens

The Data Visualization Society’s Mentorship Program has been instrumental in shaping the paths of aspiring individuals in our community. The mentors who make up this program share their guidance and wisdom, dedicating themselves to fostering growth, learning, and inspiration.

Today we’re highlighting Anastasia Stevens, a data specialist at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). To get to know her better, we asked her a series of questions so you can learn a bit more about a mentor making a difference.

What is one piece of advice you would share with your early-career self?

Don’t worry too much about technical skills, you’ll be learning those no matter what. Focus on spending as much time as possible at work talking to other people! Getting the tea is fun and creates goodwill for when you inevitably need to ask for data.

What are some key skills or areas of knowledge that you believe are essential for success?

Communication, diplomacy, small talk, empathy. “To think of celebrated heads of state, or specially great communicators! Did they have brains or knowledge? Don’t make me laugh! They were popular!”

If you could be any type of chart, what would you be?

I would be a single stat percentage in size 72 font, bold, center of the page.

Join the DVS Mentorship Program as a mentor to guide aspiring data visualizers.