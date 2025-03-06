3 Data Points from New DVS Board Members

The start to 2025 saw the induction of four new Data Visualization Society board members. As they begin their respective duties to elevate DVS, we wanted to offer them the chance to introduce themselves, asking them a few questions along the way. Get to know the new DVS board members!

Briefly introduce yourself to the DVS community

Hello, I’m Christopher Laubenthal, a data designer and advocate for data visualization who currently is the Data Design Manager for The DeBruce Foundation. For 15+ years, I’ve worked with various nonprofit entities, from international service groups to philanthropic foundations, helping these organizations use data and data visualization to drive change. Outside of data visualization, I spend time with my family, enjoy retro video gaming, and bake a surprising number of cookies.

I’m Alex Rohlfs, Membership Director at DVS. With 10+ years in marketing analytics and growth, I’m passionate about using data to solve problems. I began my data visualization journey alongside my business career because it’s one of the most effective ways to communicate complex information. As a former Engagement Lead, I loved supporting early-career members. Now, I’m excited to expand our affiliate groups and enhance the member experience to foster a more vibrant, inclusive DVS community!

I’m an information professional with over ten years of experience in nonprofit settings. I have an MA in Art History from Cleveland State University and an MLIS in Applied Data Science from Kent State University. I got my start in the nonprofit sector doing gift entry at a foodbank here in the Cleveland, Ohio area where I live with my two adorable cats, Cinnamon Toast and Violet Pickles. As a data analyst at The Nature Conservancy, I focus on balancing art and science in data visualization.

Hi everyone! I’m Qingyue, a product designer passionate about turning complex data into intuitive experiences and telling compelling stories. With a background in UX, information design, and architecture, I bring a creative approach to my work and daily life. My international upbringing and experience living abroad help me connect with diverse audiences. I’m excited to help DVS grow and make our community more engaging and accessible. Looking forward to connecting through great visualizations!

If you could be one type of chart, what would you be?

With my undying love for bar charts, I’d still be a Sankey chart—always connecting people, ideas, and opportunities while making complex pathways easier to navigate.

I'd be a bar chart in jewel tones!

I’d be a line chart—simple, clear, and great for showing progress over time. Just like in design, I value clarity, consistency, and highlighting meaningful trends. A well-designed line chart tells a story without unnecessary complexity.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what viz would you want to create and what would you use to make it?

I would make a heat map using tree bark or flat stones near water. In either scenario I am carving a square grid that represents the island and the preponderance of its natural predators. I’d then make a second one for food.

Desert Island KPI Tracker – A progress dashboard scratched into a stone, tracking daily shelter building progress, successful food foraging attempts, and potential rescue sightings—because you should always stay on top of your OKRs.

What is one visualization that has inspired you?

Lewis and Clarke’s map of America. A replica of this map was a gift from a close friend who is no longer with us. It reminds me to explore when designing.

What’s one topic you would absolutely love to visualize but have never had the chance to?

My sundry cookie recipes. I know there are patterns in there!

If you had to choose an entire new career path, realistic or not, what would it be?

Librarian. I love the idea of curating a safe space for people.

I’d be an art gallery owner or run an auction house—curating masterpieces, uncovering hidden gems, and bringing people together through the power of visual storytelling.

I’d be a landscape designer. Gardening is one of my favorite creative outlets, and I love to plan. It would be the best of both worlds!

I’d open 3-5 unique bathhouses in major cities, each named after a different full moon of the year, inspired by my full moon meditation practice. This would blend my love for water, sound, and childhood memories in Beijing with the serenity of Zen spaces. Each bathhouse would be thoughtfully designed—where architecture, experience, and mindfulness come together. Like a great data visualization, it invites people to pause, immerse themselves in the moment, and reconnect with the world.

What is a mistake you made in your career

Over committing to design features that were not addressing a client pain point.

What is one piece of advice you would share with your early career self?

Dedicate time to professional development and carve that time into three chunks: networking, portfolio/skill development, and promotion. Dedicate even time to each chunk, because if one is missing it’ll impact the other two.

Be patient…you’re just getting started!

You don’t need to wait until your ideas are fully polished to share them. Sharing early invites collaboration, sparks new ideas, and helps catch blind spots sooner. Whether it’s a quick sketch or a written paragraph, putting ideas out there opens the door for discussion. The key is to start the conversation early and let the ideas evolve naturally.

What was your first job?

Newspaper delivery boy for the Parma Sun Post in the 6th grade.

What is your funniest job search/early career story?

Coming into work when I forgot it was a federal holiday. Couldn’t even get into the building. Fun drive home though.

