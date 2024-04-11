3 Data Points from New DVS Board Members

I’m a long-time data visualization practitioner that has worked in academia and industry. My first experience with data visualization was with traditional GIS and later network visualization using tools like Gephi. But for the last decade and more it’s been mostly web development using libraries like D3, canvas and React. I feel data visualization needs to engage more with how people evaluate their place in a data-driven society and hope one day we have data products that let us analyze the patterns in our society and culture that are as sophisticated as how businesses analyze their performance.