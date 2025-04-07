The ‘Gale Archive

The ‘Gale has been a staple of information sharing and communication for Nightingale readers since 2021. Here you will find an archive of past issues, in case you missed one or would like to revisit.
2025
An update on Nightingale print — March 27, 2025
Mapping misinformation — February 24, 2025
A little update from your friends at Nightingale — February 6, 2025
New year, new data to explore! — January 10, 2025
2024
Nightingale Wrapped: Boo boxplots, yay color! — December 27, 2024
Time for all that end of the year data viz! — December 12, 2024
Give the gift of good charts this year with the Nightingale bundle! — November 29, 2024
Running out of TIME to contribute to Issue 6 — November 14, 2024
The ‘Gale is back with a new look! — October 26, 2024
Nightingale Issue 5 is out now! — September 12, 2024
Nightingale has a theme for Issue 6! — August 22, 2024
Nightingale’s Nature issue is headed to the printer! — August 8, 2024
Special edition: Nightingale turns five! — July 28, 2024
Share your interactive work with Nightingale! — July 11, 2024
Take a look inside Nightingale Issue 5 — June 27, 2024
Show off your latest work in Nightingale! — May 30, 2024
Issue 4 is out in Europe! — May 16, 2024
Nightingale is in full editing mode! — April 2, 2024
Two new faces at Nightingale! — March 14, 2024
Issue 4 shipping now—Feelings on every page! — February 29, 2024
We’re Getting Emotional—And You Will, Too! — February 15, 2024
Big changes at Nightingale — February 1, 2024
Fun and games ahead! — January 17, 2024
Peep this: Issue 4! — January 4, 2024
2023
Issue 4 sales and a job opportunity! — December 15, 2023
Whoops, plans changed! — November 30, 2023
We’re here 4 you this holiday season! — November 17, 2023
Cozy up with a good article — November 3, 2023
We’re feeling emotional — October 19, 2023
Nightingale needs your help — October 4, 2023
What do YOU think? — September 21, 2023
Let’s hear from data viz newbies! — September 7, 2023
Showcasing our community — August 17, 2023
The fun of getting started — August 3, 2023
Let’s see your data creations! — July 20, 2023
Guidelines are headed your way! — June 15, 2023
Sneak peek! — June 1, 2023
There she goes!!! — May 17, 2023
Big news: Issue 3 sales are now OPEN! — May 3, 2023
Big things are coming! — April 20, 2023
Merging The ‘Gale with DVS Audience – Notice — April 14, 2023
The best kind of busy — April 6, 2023
Live and learn — March 16, 2023
Spring cleaning — March 2, 2023
Getting started with “Guidelines” — February 16, 2023
Meet Emily, our new managing editor! — February 2, 2023
New year, new look — January 12, 2023
2022
Inspiration is headed your way! (Plus: Come work with us!) — December 15, 2022
There goes the printing press! — November 30, 2022
Dotting our i’s and crossing our t’s — November 3, 2022
It’s coming… pre-order Issue 2 now! — October 13, 2022
We asked, and you delivered! — September 22, 2022
Deadline Extended! Data Is Plural and Dear Nightingale — September 8, 2022
Want to see your name in Issue 2?? — August 18, 2022
Chasing inspiration — July 28, 2022
Working on my summer reading list — July 14, 2022
Did you read it yet?!?! — June 22, 2022
Where in the world is Nightingale Magazine? — June 2, 2022
Watch your mailboxes! — May 18, 2022
Ready, set, PRINT! — May 4, 2022
To the printers and beyond! — April 14, 2022
Tell us what to do! (with a review) — March 17, 2022
We’re almost finished with the magazine! (Plus a big surprise!) — March 3, 2022
Nightingale Magazine: Update Shipping Address — February 21, 2022
That good ol’ Nightingale community spirit! — February 16, 2022
Looking back: 2021 at Nightingale — January 27, 2022
Psst… check out our new behind-the-scenes page! — January 19, 2022
Want a peek behind the scenes? — January 6, 2022
2021
The countdown begins… — December 15, 2021
Drawing Inspiration — December 1, 2021
1,000 thanks! — November 18, 2021
The Home Stretch! — November 3, 2021
Now’s the time! — October 13, 2021
Whoops, we messed up — but guess what’s coming next Tuesday??? — September 30, 2021
Sneak Peek: Nightingale Magazine! — September 16, 2021
There’s so much to say… — September 3, 2021
Calling All Writers! — August 18, 2021
Looking Ahead to Print — July 15, 2021
Welcome to the New Nightingale! — June 17, 2021
Nightingale Editors
Our Nightingale editorial team currently consists of Alejandra Arevalo, William Careri, Jason Forrest, Elijah Meeks, and Teo Popescu. Reach us at Nightingale(at)Datavisualizationsociety.org