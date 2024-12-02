Meet Daphne, the Dragon on the Back of Nightingale Issue 5

Once upon a time—or perhaps just last month—Issue 5 of Nightingale landed in the hands of readers around the world. On its back cover, a dragon stood proud, wielding her most unusual talent: drawing data. Her name is Daphne, and while she may not breathe fire, her creativity and curiosity are nothing short of magical.

Who is Daphne, and why has she captured the imagination of so many? Her creator, Cole Nussbaumer Knaflic, knows the answer better than anyone. “I’ve always felt that data storytelling is a skill we all need but too often discover too late,” Cole explained during a recent interview. “I wanted to create a character that could inspire the next generation—one that would make data feel approachable, even fun.” Cole and Nightingale Managing Editor William Careri discussed the book and Daphne’s origins.

Daphne’s story begins in her cave, where she is ridiculed for her unconventional skills. Fueled by a desire to find where she truly belongs, she embarks on an adventure across jungles, oceans, and outer space, helping those she meets by collecting and illustrating data. Through her journey, she doesn’t just solve problems—she introduces young readers to the visual language of graphs, unlocking their potential to explore the world with curiosity and imagination.

For readers of Daphne Draws Data, the lesson is clear: data isn’t just numbers or charts—it’s a way to tell stories about ourselves and our world. As Cole shared, “When kids see data as something they can use to answer their own questions, they develop a superpower that stays with them for life.”

Inspiring curious minds—for kids and professionals alike

For data visualization professionals, Daphne Draws Data offers more than just a charming story for children—it’s a reminder of the power of foundational skills and how early exposure can shape perspectives. While many adults discover the potential of data visualization through their careers, this book invites professionals to think about how they can pass this knowledge on to the next generation in accessible and imaginative ways.

Cole sees this as a shared opportunity for parents and educators alike. “Graphs are the visual language of numbers,” she says. “When kids learn this language early, they approach problems differently—creatively, collaboratively, and with an open mind.” By engaging young readers through Daphne’s adventures, the book teaches concepts like bar charts, scatter plots, and line graphs without the jargon, building intuition rather than simply instructing.

But it’s not just for children. For the data visualization professional reading Daphne Draws Data with their kids, it’s an opportunity to rediscover their own craft. By stepping into the shoes of young learners—those who see data as puzzles to solve rather than rules to follow—professionals can reconnect with the creative spark that drew them to this field in the first place. Whether it’s imagining data points as colorful shapes or seeing graphs as tools for storytelling, the book fosters a sense of play that’s sometimes lost in the complexity of professional work.

Daphne Draws Data is a springboard for conversations about curiosity and critical thinking. Cole shares how she encourages her own children to track data about their daily lives—how much sleep they get, their moods, or their bedtime habits—and then interpret their findings. For professionals, these everyday experiments can inspire new ways to think about personal projects or even professional challenges.

The value doesn’t stop there. Educators can use the book as a classroom tool to make math and STEM concepts more engaging. Parents can use it to bond with their children over shared discovery, and professionals can even incorporate its lessons into team-building exercises or workshops. At its heart, Daphne’s story reminds us that data isn’t just a tool for decision-making—it’s a way to connect with others and see the world more clearly.

As Daphne’s journey continues to captivate readers, one can’t help but wonder what adventures she might embark on next. Could she inspire new classroom activities, spark a love of data visualization in a future scientist, or even influence the way professionals approach their own work? One thing is certain: whether you’re a parent, an educator, or simply someone passionate about the stories data can tell, Daphne Draws Data has something for everyone.

Designing Daphne

Before she became the whimsical dragon who draws data, Daphne existed only as a rough sketch—lines on paper that hinted at the vibrant character she would eventually become. Her journey from an idea to the dynamic protagonist of Daphne Draws Data is a story in itself, one filled with creativity, collaboration, and a little help from the youngest members of Cole’s family.

It began with a roll of butcher paper stretched out across the floor, where Cole and her children set to work. Their task? Drawing aliens, spaceships, and, of course, dragons. “My kids were so enthusiastic,” Cole shared. “They filled the paper with all these wild ideas, and their sketches became the starting point for Daphne and her world.” From their creations, Cole drew her own versions of the characters, setting the stage for the next phase: handing the reins to a professional illustrator.

Enter John Skewes, whose drafts offered two wildly different interpretations of Daphne. “That’s where the fun really started,” Cole said. “We had this great conversation about what worked in each version, and the final Daphne came to life as a mix of ideas from all three designs.” Traces of her early iterations remain in the finished character.

The graphs, too, were a labor of love. Cole’s initial sketches laid the groundwork, but the team worked to ensure they were not only clear but also engaging and intuitive for young readers. “We iterated so much,” Cole said, laughing. “Balancing simplicity with storytelling is harder than it looks.”

The result of this meticulous process is a book that’s as visually compelling as it is meaningful. Daphne’s world isn’t just a backdrop—it’s a vibrant extension of her story, one that invites readers of all ages to step inside and explore.

Additional resources

Daphne Draws Data Educators Page: a one-stop shop for educators to incorporate Daphne into their teachings—videos, handouts, an online community, and more.

Daphne Draws Data YouTube Channel: a dozen and more videos showcasing Daphne as she walks through various lessons on relatable topics.

You can order a copy of Daphne Draws Data on her official website. Have you read Daphne Draws Data? Consider leaving an Amazon review!