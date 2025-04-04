The Hidden Toll: Microaggressions and the Impact on People of Color in the Workplace

Minority groups face microaggressions regularly in their day-to-day lives, but these incidents are most encountered in the workplace, often more than are documented. Many in marginalized communities are taught to compartmentalize their experiences and only report the most blatant offenses. As a result, those committing microaggressions may not realize what they’re saying is problematic, and those reviewing the cases may assume these incidents are rare and deserve serious attention.

Microaggressions are subtle or indirect forms of discrimination against marginalized groups. They can be categorized into three types: microassaults, microinvalidations, and microinsults. While these behaviors are often difficult to recognize—and even harder to acknowledge when committed—their impact remains significant.

A 2007 study conducted by the National Institute of Health found that microaggressions can have long-lasting negative effects on mental health, job satisfaction, and career progression among marginalized groups.

Research like this highlights the long-term effects of microaggressions in the workplace by showing how subtle, everyday interactions can accumulate over time and create significant emotional and psychological harm. While society has made strides in becoming more aware of these instances, later studies have continued to highlight concerning findings.

According to a 2019 study from The Journal of Applied Social Psychology, microaggressions in the workplace can decrease job satisfaction and increase turnover intentions among employees of color by more than 25%. A study in 2018 by the National Institutes of Health found that microaggressions experienced in the workplace can increase stress levels by 40% among people of color. Another report in 2020 by the American Psychological Association found that environments with unchecked microaggressions lead to decreased productivity and higher turnover rates, especially for marginalized employees.

Despite progress in creating more inclusive workplaces for people of color, microaggressions remain widespread. Many individuals don’t realize they’re committing these subtle acts of discrimination, while others feel too afraid or emotionally drained to report them. Additionally, some people simply don’t prioritize or care about addressing these issues, allowing microaggressions to persist. These challenges highlight the need for continued efforts to create truly inclusive environments where such behavior is recognized and addressed.

A recent anonymous Instagram poll and questionnaire hosted on my page @garrulousgirl_ revealed some concerning findings about microaggressions in the workplace. When asked if they had ever experienced microaggressions at work, 89% of respondents said yes, while 11% said no. However, when it came to reporting these incidents, only 25% reported them, while 75% did not.

a bar chart representing data collected by the author during an Instagram poll

For those who did report, 10% said they reported after experiencing just one incident, 20% reported after 1 – 2 instances, and 70% waited until they had experienced three or more occurrences. These results highlight the widespread nature of microaggressions in professional environments and the challenges individuals face when deciding whether or not to report them.

The findings underscore that microaggressions are still very common experience in the workplace, with 89% of respondents reporting they’ve encountered them. However, the results also show a significant gap in reporting, as 75% of respondents chose not to report the incidents. Among those who did report, 70% waited until they had experienced multiple occurrences, suggesting that microaggressions are not only prevalent but often go unaddressed. This points to potential barriers, such as fear of retaliation or lack of support for those who experience them.

Participants of the Instagram poll and questionnaire shared personal stories of microaggressions they encountered in the workplace, varying from both microinvalidations and microinsults.

One Instagram poll respondent said, “Every time I got a new hairstyle, I was looked at like an alien.”

Another shared how they were repeatedly addressed with a term that felt dismissive or racially charged when coworkers called her by her name.

“I was continuously called ‘sister’ literally every day,” another Instagram poll participant said.

While intended as a compliment, it can feel dismissive or exoticizing, reducing a person’s cultural identity to something “other.”

A study by the Workplace Bullying Institute published in 2017 found that only 33% of employees who experienced discrimination or harassment in the workplace chose to report it, citing reasons such as fears of being labeled as “difficult” or “sensitive” and doubts about the effectiveness of reporting systems. Furthermore, according to a 2016 report from The Journal of Business Ethics, 47% of employees of color report they feel that complaints about microaggressions are often dismissed or trivialized by management, which further discourages reporting.

Other participants in my Instagram poll and questionnaire shared that they felt the subtle hurtful language was also paired with the harmful and unjust treatment of work culture and promotions.

“I was at the job longer than others but was placed at the bottom of the tenure list,” said an Instagram poll respondent.

Others reported encountering race-based assumptions while navigating the marketing field, particularly when strategies were developed for different racial groups—even after speaking directly with a person of color.

“Black people may not like this or that,” an Instagram poll participant said.

The same participant shared feelings of defeat when their credibility was questioned and was ultimately told, “to do things ‘their’ way instead of suggesting my own.

a screenshot from the author’s Instagram poll

“I had to fight for a seat at the table,” a poll participant said. “I had to display my value before being invited to meetings.”

These personal stories illustrate how microaggressions can create a sense of alienation, exclusion, and frustration in the workplace. They also highlight the need for workplaces to foster an environment where these issues can be addressed, and employees feel empowered to speak up without fear of negative consequences.

In addition to more overt microaggressions, people of color often face subtle comments that are difficult to detail in formal reports because of their indirect nature.

These remarks may seem harmless on the surface but can carry significant emotional weight.

One common example is the seemingly well-meaning comment, “I have Black friends,” which many respondents reported hearing as if it somehow absolves others from bias or insensitivity.

Hair-related microaggressions were very common.

One participant said, “I was told my hair was frizzy when worn curly or that it was interesting”

“Your hair is so interesting,” one Instagram poll respondent said.

These types of microaggressions often go unreported because of their nuance, yet their cumulative impact can leave individuals feeling marginalized and uncomfortable in the workplace.

a shortened list of words flagged in order to limit or avoid, according to a compilation of government documents. (source: The New York Times)

President Donald Trump signed executive orders to roll back federal efforts aimed at promoting inclusive workplaces and discouraging diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) measures in the private sector, directly impacting offices that would typically protect individuals in such cases—even flagging more than 50 words surrounding race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation.

While offices like Title IX continue to fight for equity on campuses, the president of the United States has labeled such efforts “illegal,” creating further uncertainty about how to address workplace discrimination further making it difficult to not only bring awareness to inequities but to also file complaints against them.

These moves raised concerns about the future of workplace equality, as they directly threatened the resources and support systems that help create more inclusive and equitable environments. These shifts in the political climate have left many people of color and minorities questioning how to effectively challenge discrimination, including microaggressions.