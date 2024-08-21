DVS Mentor Spotlight: Mikael Dewabrata

The Data Visualization Society’s Mentorship Program has been instrumental in shaping the paths of aspiring individuals in our community. The mentors who make up this program share their guidance and wisdom, dedicating themselves to fostering growth, learning, and inspiration.

Today we’re highlighting Mikael Dewabrata, a Data Scientist at MODENA Indonesia. To get to know him better, we asked him a series of questions so you can learn a bit more about a mentor making a difference.

In your experience, what habits or practices have been instrumental in your professional success?

One habit that’s been key to my success is being open to learning from mistakes. While I strive to deliver high-quality work, I constantly evaluate my performance and identify areas for improvement. This is a habit I actively cultivate, to ensure that I can deliver the best possible results.

Can you recall a specific instance where feedback, whether positive or constructive, significantly impacted your growth?

In the past, a manager told me I was so enthusiastic about my work that I sometimes missed the audience’s needs. This meant my solutions mostly weren’t tailored for them, and it was less effective. Since then, I’ve made sure to understand my audience better, so my solutions meet their specific needs and challenges.

If you had to choose an entirely new career path, realistic or not, what would it be?

My journey began in writing as a journalist, a passion that continues to this day. If I could completely switch my career, I’d be happy to explore math and statistics, learn the world using mathematical modeling. Combining my analytical background with my storytelling abilities, I could use narratives to explain complex models, making them accessible and engaging for a broader audience.

Join the DVS Mentorship Program as a mentor to guide aspiring data visualizers.