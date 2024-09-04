Schools of Thought: The DVS Mentorship Program

Friendship can feel effortless as a child. Yet as we step into adulthood, human connection becomes more difficult. Given the plethora of articles on this topic, take solace in knowing the challenge in building ties to others is neither new nor unsolvable. Several organizations have stepped up to create a system of friendship, mentorship, and interconnectivity. Amongst those is the Data Visualization Society (DVS) Mentorship Program.

This mentorship program launched in 2020 with the intended purpose of, “bringing together data visualization practitioners from across disciplines, techniques, and tech stacks.” The Data Visualization Society stepped in during a global pandemic to help people connect better in this field and have not looked back since. I have had the pleasure of being in this program as a mentor twice. Between the weekly staff emails, launch webinar, closing showcase, and helpful documentation, it is obvious to me that this program is well-run.

The DVS format, as outlined online, feels direct—those dues-paying members with less than five years experience in data visualization are paired with dues-paying members who have more than five years experience in data visualization. The application of this guideline is more flexible in an effort to be inclusive to diverse experiences. The DVS pairing process is based on a detailed survey that helps to identify interests, strengths, location, and even some personality insights. After an initial meeting and documentation, practitioners look to come together 6 – 10 times over 10 weeks. There are three cohorts a year: February through April, June through August, and October through December.

From there, the experience is driven solely by the participants as two people connect and try to forge a path together. Given that, I thought this article would be more interesting if my current mentee and I co-wrote the piece. I took the introduction, she’ll take the conclusion, and in between we will try to answer similar questions on the experience.

Here is an actual clip from one of Saloni’s digital notes; it outlines various topics of her interest and links to different documents. Generating your documentation is easy given how much information is shared by DVS.

The mentee experience by Saloni Goel

What motivated you to seek out a mentor in data visualization?

My passion for data visualization began when I realized how it turns complex data into compelling, visually impactful stories. However, as I delved deeper, I quickly found the field to be vast and intricate, with a steep learning curve involving mastering tools, design principles, and effective storytelling techniques. Feeling overwhelmed and lacking clear direction, I recognized the need for a mentor—someone with experience who could guide me through this exciting journey.

Joining the Data Visualization Society (DVS) presented the perfect opportunity. Their mentorship program seemed like the ideal platform to connect with someone who shared my passion for data storytelling. This program offered a structured approach, making the process easier. I took a leap of faith and filled out the questionnaire, and DVS did a fantastic job of pairing me with a mentor whose expertise aligned with my interests and goals.

Having a mentor has been transformative, significantly accelerating my learning process. It’s invaluable to have someone to guide me, share their experiences, and encourage me to step outside my comfort zone. This mentorship has enriched my journey in data visualization, offering an accelerated learning experience.

How do you prepare for and make the most out of your mentoring sessions?

My personal rule is to come prepared and ready to dive in. Before, I spend time reflecting on what I’ve learned so far and pinpointing my challenges. I list issues or topics to discuss so that our time together is productive. My strategy switches during the session, at that time it’s all about listening—taking notes, asking questions, and soaking up as much knowledge as possible. Afterward, I am mindful in applying what I’ve learned to my current projects, whether it’s trying out a new visualization technique or rethinking how I present data. This way, each session feels like a stepping stone, taking me closer to where I want to be as a data viz practitioner.

These sorts of preparations can even be applied to a project. For example, when I first received the email from DVS letting me know that Christopher would be my mentor, I immediately read up on him. This included reading his LinkedIn and Tableau Public profiles. In both cases my goal was to learn more about his background to increase what we could learn together. To get the most out of our sessions, I used the DVS mentor template as a starting point. I created a document to list my goals, action points, and next steps, which we continued to reference. The byproduct of these early investments was a clear structure that kept us on track.

What are some insights you’ve gained from your mentor that you wouldn’t have learned on your own?

The insights I’ve gained from my mentor, Christopher, have been transformative—gems I likely wouldn’t have uncovered on my own. One of the most impactful lessons has been learning career literacy, or as he defines it, the ability to expand and explore my vocational pathways. The specific examples of this include: how to seek out answers more strategically, networking with purpose, and ensuring my voice resonates within the right circles. Through our sessions, I’ve come to appreciate the value of going beyond to forge meaningful connections and navigating conflicts with grace.

What really surprised me was how Christopher pushed me out of my comfort zone. I expected him to focus on just one or two of my goals, but he made sure we worked on all of them. He’s amazing at organizing our sessions, dividing the hour into manageable parts so that we can touch on multiple topics and cover all the goals. This approach has been incredibly effective, making each session both productive and energizing. The insight here is that the success of acting big is built on one’s ability to both push themselves and organize their interests. Something I hope all the mentees get to experience.

What advice would you give to other mentees to maximize the benefits of their mentorship?

My biggest piece of advice is to dive in headfirst! Take the lead in setting your goals. Don’t be shy about asking questions, even if they seem basic. Chances are your mentor struggled with the same question at some point in their career. Further, your mentor is there to help you grow, which means your needs drive the content regardless of size. Be open to trying new things, and like me, step outside your comfort zone—this is where the real growth happens. You are not going to change by doing the same things you’ve always done. Commit to the process by putting your feedback into action. Everyone has heard great ideas in their life, but it is the change makers that figure out how to apply them in their work. These folks are rewarded by seeing how those great ideas make a difference. By communicating needs, pushing your comfort, and committing to change, you too can make the most of your mentorship experience and take your skills to the next level.

While some sessions center on broader skills like career literacy and network strength, other sessions zero in on program-specific challenges like dual axis mapping. Where you invest your time as a team is driven by the mentee’s needs.

The mentor experience by Christopher Laubenthal

What inspired you to become a mentor in the field of data visualization?

My personal career journey involved learning about this amazing field before a number of the learning resources or trade organizations had been created. This was before Tableau had Tableau Online and even before LOD expressions. The work could be both lonely and trying. I explained frequently to everyone from coworkers to family members that “making charts for a living” was not only a good career, but one that generated value for an organization. During this time I learned many lessons the hard way with days that sometimes ended with a good cry in my car (my trick at the time was parking toward the end of the parking lot where folks might not see me). It was in these vulnerable moments, like crying in my car, that I promised myself I would make a difference. If I had the chance to keep someone else, in the same field, from similar problems I would do so. When I found out about the DVS mentorship program it felt like a perfect fit to that need.

How do you tailor your mentoring approach to fit the individual needs of each mentee?

There is a great deal of help that a mentor can provide across nearly infinite topics. The most important thing I can do then is to understand the needs of the mentee and articulate them in clear terms. Whereas these items are unique to each person, as data visualization practitioners our mentorship needs tend to fall into a few camps: career literacy, network strength, data preparation, and design. I know that the information can be broken further from that, but in my experience those are the large categories. So I focus on taking that heuristic learning device and building an understanding of needs. From there it is all about what other, non data items, are important to the mentee. This worldview informs what stories I share, resources I connect to, and lessons I impart.

How do you balance guiding with allowing mentees to find their solutions?

I can be, admittedly, quite bad at this. My love for the data visualization content and desire to teach go deep into my personality, so there is a real chance we could use a whole session to discuss Tableau’s add/hide button, how to explain de-normalize to those with low data literacy, tips for presenting to a C-Suite, and or the FIPS ID system. To strive for that balance I work hard on creating questions and project prompts which should grow the mentee in their own time often outside or session. These prompts become an extension of our conversations and always build learning toward those all important goals established earlier in the process. The balance comes in trying to answer those questions that get in the way of the mentee moving themselves forward. All the examples above came from conversations with mentees and were key to those folks accessing the experience for themselves.

What advice would you give to someone considering becoming a mentor in this field?

Do not wait! Someone needs you today. Most people do not care if you lack certain certifications, have not read all of Tufte’s books, or missed Tableau’s conferences. Each of us is unique and our lived experiences are equally helpful to someone. Being a mentor is not something that should wait for perfection—you are good enough to share the lessons learned today! Just be clear about what experiences and areas you do feel experienced within. Plus, with an organization like the Data Visualization Society at your back you are being set up for success. They do such a solid job lining up documentation, sending out reminder emails, and creating a stage where people can share their learning.

Here is part of a real email that I got from the Data Visualization Society program. It is an excellent example of the support, kindness, and investment this organization provides.

Closing thoughts

Forming meaningful, professional relationships can be challenging. It feels like our current lived experience makes any true, human connection difficult. This is why the DVS Mentorship program is important. They directly address the universal challenge of connection by setting up an environment that generates matched, professional relationships, and provides supporting documentation aimed at self-improvement. Fellow DVS members then use those resources to bridge gaps in knowledge together.

Collaborative efforts at self-improvement benefit both mentor and mentee. Mentors never really get over watching someone figure out a data or career challenge that vexxed them and often find renewed passion in guiding others. The process takes life lessons learned the hard way and makes them much more forward facing. Mentees frequently exhale as there is now dedicated support helping them build a career launchpad, igniting self discovery around data complexity, or even work on skill-building. These are all endeavors that are much harder to do alone, which is why we come back to human connection as the best get from this process.

Ultimately, the DVS Mentorship Program turns the challenge of forging connections into a rewarding opportunity for both personal and communal advancement. Whether you’re guiding or learning, the impact of this journey extends far beyond the program, driving continued passion and success in the field.