A Note from the Program Manager of the 2024 Information is Beautiful Awards

As the Program Manager for the 2024 Information is Beautiful Awards, I am honored and thrilled to play a role in celebrating the artistry, innovation, and storytelling that data visualization brings to the world! This program has been a cornerstone in my professional journey, and it’s deeply rewarding to now help others experience its transformative potential.

My journey with the awards

My introduction to the Information is Beautiful Awards came in 2014 when I was just starting my career in data visualization. At the time, I worked at Sachs Insights, and my manager—Jay Tye—encouraged me to explore the awards and attend a workshop led by David McCandless. This exposure opened my eyes to the incredible possibilities within data visualization—how it can not only inform but inspire and delight.

Creating my first infographic for the awards in 2014, The Quest to Find a Unicorn, was a pivotal moment. It pushed me to hone my skills, dive into public data, and tell stories that mattered. That project landed me on the longlist, which was a game-changer. It validated my work, amplified my career, and gave my employers a showcase of credible, professional visualizations. For someone like me, with a background in illustration rather than data science or journalism, the awards provided a platform to thrive and be seen.

Why these awards matter

Over the past decade, I’ve seen how the Information is Beautiful Awards has nurtured creativity, advanced the field, and served as a career catalyst for countless individuals. The awards don’t just recognize excellence; they also offer a learning platform to understand what makes data visualization so impactful. For companies, it’s an opportunity to demonstrate the value of visual storytelling—even in industries where showcasing work is typically constrained by confidentiality.

I have submitted multiple times to the Information is Beautiful Awards over the years because it provides a platform to showcase my designs step up my design game through the inspiration of others, and has built credibility with my employers and clients. Since the awards, I’ve implemented more sophisticated data visualizations into my everyday work, grown design teams who’ve developed their own data viz voices, and even started my own business, Data Vissichelli, dedicated to making complex information visually compelling. The Information is Beautiful Awards helped me become part of a fascinating community and gave me the confidence to follow my dreams. I am thankful for this, and hope others can follow in my footsteps.

My vision for 2024

As Program Manager, I’m committed to making the 2024 awards as inclusive and globally representative as possible. We want to set the tone of global excellence from expanding our submission reach to a wider net of countries, to our ‘universe style’ visuals that embraces the data visualization logo created by Fabio Bergamaschi. We are recruiting a diverse panel of volunteers and judges to ensure a rich variety of perspectives. Our goal is not just to celebrate excellence but to shine a light on the behind-the-scenes processes that make data visualization a powerful tool for storytelling and problem-solving. I am excited we will be hosting the Shortlist Virtual Awards Ceremony on April 20 to announce and celebrate the finalists prior to the in person Awards Ceremony.

We’re also working to expand participation to businesses, research agencies, creatives, and educators. I want more people to see these awards as a career-building opportunity—a chance to experiment, learn, and grow. For many, creating a piece for the awards might be their first experience in designing a data visualization. That’s how it started for me, and I know firsthand how transformative that can be.

Honoring a Legacy

David McCandless, the founder of the awards, has been a tremendous influence on my career and the field at large. His philosophy—that information and data can be beautiful and useful, and that they can be used to make sense of the world—has redefined how we think about storytelling. As Program Manager, I’m dedicated to upholding and expanding on this legacy, celebrating the craft, and fostering the next generation of data visualization professionals.

Excitement for 2024 and Outlier in Miami

This year’s Awards Presentation especially thrilling as it coincides with the Outlier conference in Miami on June 12, a gathering that celebrates the vibrant data visualization community. I’m excited to see the creativity on display and to connect with the individuals who make this field so inspiring.

Working with the Data Visualization Society, which is running the event, has been an absolute joy. Their leadership team shares my belief that data visualization is all around us and deserves to be celebrated. I’m grateful for their dedication and vision, which has made this year’s program a reality.

Join us

This year, we’re making the awards process more dynamic and engaging—from showcasing the shortlisted projects to highlighting the incredible contributions of our volunteers. I’m so excited to be part of this journey and invite everyone to join us in celebrating the creativity and hard work of the global data visualization community. Whether you’re a designer, researcher, educator, or enthusiast, the Information is Beautiful Awards has something for everyone.

Let’s make 2024 a year to remember!

Submission for the 2024 IIB Awards is now open. Visit the IIB Awards website to learn more about the submission process and submit your work by January 31, 2025. We look forward to seeing your entry!