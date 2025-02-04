Harnessing Data for a Better World

The world is filled with challenges, but also opportunities. As a data professional, I’ve always believed in the transformative power of data to solve problems and tell stories that inspire action. However, it wasn’t until I joined Viz for Social Good that I truly understood the depth of what could be achieved when passionate individuals come together to use their skills for a cause greater than themselves.

This is my story—a journey from volunteering on a single project to co-leading a global community of data enthusiasts and changemakers. Along the way, I’ve had the privilege of working with incredible non-profits, witnessing the profound impact of their work, and supporting them with the tools and insights that data visualisation provides. I’ve also seen volunteers—beginners and experts alike—discover new talents, grow in confidence, and find purpose in contributing their time and skills.

Viz for Social Good is more than just a group of volunteers doing data visualisation; it’s a movement. It’s a testament to what can happen when people come together to achieve extraordinary things.

The origins of a movement

The story of Viz for Social Good began in 2016, sparked by a moment of insight and empathy. Chloe, our founder, was attending the Tableau Conference when she had the chance to meet with representatives from various non-profits. Through these conversations, she uncovered a common challenge: while these organizations possessed invaluable data about the communities they served, they lacked the resources and expertise to transform that data into actionable insights.

Non-profits, often operating on tight budgets and limited staff, had to prioritize their core missions, leaving little room for investing in tools or training to visualise their data effectively. Chloe saw the gap and envisioned a way to bridge it. What if data professionals and enthusiasts could lend their skills to these non-profits, helping them unlock the stories hidden in their data?

Today, Viz for Social Good has helped 50 non-profits (check VFSG Champions to see all projects) from around the world, addressing challenges that range from advocating for refugees to combating climate change.

My humble beginning

My journey with Viz for Social Good began like many others—as a volunteer eager to make a difference. In early 2021, I decided to form a new Viz for Social Good chapter in Brisbane, Australia. The Project’s aim was to support Sunny Street, a local non-profit dedicated to providing healthcare to vulnerable populations.

Sunny Street’s mission immediately resonated with me. They weren’t just offering medical services; they were providing dignity and hope to people who had been left behind by traditional healthcare systems. I knew that amplifying their story through data could make a real difference in their ability to secure funding and expand their programs.

I had originally planned to organise a face-to-face event, but due to the COVID-19 lockdown, we had to shift to a virtual event. Despite these challenges, the event was a resounding success. Participants presented visualisations that Sunny Street could use to showcase their impact and advocate for support.

I had strongly encouraged both volunteers and non-profits to be active participants in our Slack channel—asking and answering questions, sharing feedback, and submitting drafts. This active engagement has fostered a significant culture of collaboration for each project.

Frederic first VFSG submission for Sunny Street, March 2020

Additionally, learning from my datathon organization experience at a previous job, I implemented a significant change in our project submission process. Non-profit organizations now review all submissions and select their top five volunteers. These selected volunteers are given the opportunity to directly present their work to the organizations.

This new approach achieves two key objectives:

It creates a more meaningful connection between volunteers and the non-profits they support. It ensures that the most valuable and impactful contributions from volunteers receive the recognition and attention they deserve.

After some time, Vanitha, our Executive Director, offered me an opportunity to join the Board of Viz for Social Good as Director of Operations. This was an honor I hadn’t expected, but I enthusiastically accepted. My role recently evolved from Director Operations to Executive Director, taking part of the co-leadership of the movement.

Why non-profits struggle with data

Non-profits play an essential role in addressing the world’s biggest challenges, from poverty and education to climate change. However, their work is often undervalued or misunderstood, partly because they face significant barriers when it comes to data. While data holds immense potential to tell stories, measure impact, and secure resources, non-profits often find themselves unable to fully harness this power.

One of the most common issues I’ve observed is a lack of resources. Non-profits operate on tight budgets, prioritizing direct impact over investments in technology or analytics. Every dollar is scrutinized, and understandably so, as these organizations strive to allocate funds where they are needed most.

The role of Viz for Social Good

These challenges are exactly why Viz for Social Good exists. By connecting non-profits with skilled volunteers, we provide a way for them to leverage their data without diverting resources from their mission. Volunteers bring expertise in data visualisation, storytelling, and analytics, bridging the gap in skills.

Empowering non-profits

The power of data storytelling

At its core, Viz for Social Good is about storytelling. Data on its own is just numbers, but when visualised effectively, it becomes a story that can inspire action. This transformation—from raw data to compelling narrative—is the heart of our work and the reason behind the tangible impacts we’ve been able to achieve.

One of the most striking examples of this was a project for an organization engaging youth at risk through informal music mentoring, Noise Solution.

Noise Solution’s unique approach combines music, mentoring, and a commitment to transparency, using data to showcase their impact. Volunteers from Viz for Social Good stepped in and created a series of visualisations that highlighted key insights. Gena Falzon, one of the volunteers created a sophisticated data interrogation tool designed to explore participant well-being changes across various demographics.

Gena’s submission for Noise Solution – screenshot

Reflecting on his experience about the project with VFSG, Simon Glenister, CEO/Founder of Noise Solution, shared:

“Pro bono work can often be quite hit or miss—sometimes it’s great, sometimes it’s not. I can genuinely say hand on heart that this has been amazing. We are absolutely delighted with the work that’s been done.”

Another volunteer, Shazeera Zawawi, brought a unique twist to data visualisation with her data sonification approach, turning data into musical notes that reflect the well-being journey of Noise Solution’s participants. This creative and playful approach aligned perfectly with the organization’s musical roots. You can listen to Shazeera’s innovative work on her data sonification dashboard here.

Shazeera’s submission for Noise Solution – screenshot

Beyond the dashboard: long-term impact

While individual visualisations are impactful, the long-term goal of Viz for Social Good is to build capacity within non-profits. We want them to see data not just as a reporting tool but as a strategic asset—a tool that shapes their decisions, amplifies their stories, and strengthens their ability to drive change.

Embedding data visualisation in daily operations

One of our key aspirations is to help non-profits integrate data visualisation into their day-to-day activities. While our current projects provide immense value during their timeframes, the reality is that many non-profits are left on their own after the project ends. This time-bound nature of our engagements, spanning just four weeks, can sometimes feel like a missed opportunity for deeper, sustained impact.

We envision a future where data visualisation becomes an integral part of a non-profit’s culture and operations—not just something done for special reports or campaigns, but a foundational practice that informs their strategies, engages stakeholders, and tracks progress continuously.

Building and leading a global community

The volunteer spirit

While our mission focuses on supporting charities, an unexpected but rewarding outcome has been the positive impact on our volunteers. Many have experienced career transformations, gained recognition within their organizations, showcased their work on their CVs, and honed their presentation skills, among many other benefits!

One such volunteer is Satoshi, a data professional from Japan. Satoshi discovered Viz for Social Good during a time when he was searching for a way to use his skills for meaningful work. His first project in 2018 involved creating visualisations for a non-profit Dear Tech People, dedicated to unearthing the data behind diversity in tech. Satoshi has now participated 33 times!

Lessons in leadership

When I first took on the role of Director Operations, I thought the “job” (not paid) would be straightforward: match volunteers with non-profits, oversee projects, and celebrate the outcomes. What I didn’t anticipate was the complexity—and the profound rewards—of leading a global community.

One significant challenge has been finding great charities that not only have data available but are also ready to leverage it effectively.

Another ongoing challenge is the constant search for funding partners to support our initiatives and ensure the sustainability of our work.

One of the unique aspects of my journey with Viz for Social Good is that, while I am a leader, I also deeply enjoy participating as a volunteer. Since my first submission in March 2020 for Sunny Street—a project close to my heart—I’ve contributed to a total of 18 projects. These experiences have been some of the most rewarding parts of my involvement, allowing me to connect directly with the work our non-profits are doing, support their missions, and grow as a data practitioner.

Personal growth and the future

What Viz for Social Good taught me

Leading Viz for Social Good has been one of the most transformative experiences of my life. It’s taught me lessons that extend far beyond the realm of data and non-profits, shaping who I am as a person, a leader, and a professional. Each step of this journey has been an opportunity to learn—not just about how to manage a global initiative but also about the deeper values that underpin meaningful work.

One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned is the power of community. Viz for Social Good isn’t just a network of volunteers; it’s a family. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of building lifelong friendships with people from around the world, united by our shared passion for social impact. These relationships have been a source of inspiration and strength, especially during challenging times. This was particularly evident during the 2023 Viz for Social Good Summit, when my fellow board members surprised me with a special recognition. As volunteers who dedicate countless hours each week to leading this initiative, this gesture deeply touched me—it reinforced that we’re not just colleagues working toward a common goal, but a community that truly values and supports one another.

Perhaps the most surprising lesson has been the sheer joy of giving. When I first joined Viz for Social Good, my motivation was to help others. I wanted to contribute my skills to causes that mattered and to support non-profits in making a difference. What I didn’t anticipate was how much I would gain in return. The act of giving—whether it’s time, skills, or encouragement—has brought me immense fulfillment. It’s taught me that the greatest rewards often come not from personal achievements but from lifting others up and witnessing their growth.

As I reflect on this journey, I am filled with gratitude for everyone who has been a part of it—the volunteers, non-profits, supporters, and mentors who have made Viz for Social Good what it is today. It’s a reminder that we are all capable of creating change, and that sometimes, the most profound transformations come not from what we give but from what we learn along the way.

Nice surprise to receive this recognition from my peers

The road ahead

As I look to the future, I’m filled with excitement for what’s possible. Viz for Social Good has already achieved so much, but I believe we are just scratching the surface of what’s achievable.

The importance of strategic sponsorship

To continue our work and expand our impact, we must also address the critical challenge of sustainable funding. Non-profit and social good initiatives like Viz for Social Good rely on strategic sponsorships to cover basic operational costs. We are actively seeking partnerships with corporations, technology companies, and philanthropic organizations that align with our mission of using data visualisation for social change. These sponsors aren’t just financial supporters; they’re collaborative partners who share our vision of leveraging data to drive meaningful social impact. By securing consistent funding, we can invest in our infrastructure, support our volunteer network, develop more robust training programs, and extend our reach to underserved communities. Our sponsorship strategy will focus on building long-term relationships with organizations that see the transformative potential of data visualisation in addressing global challenges.

Finally, I’m excited to explore new ways to use technology for social good. The rapid pace of technological innovation presents both challenges and opportunities. Emerging tools like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and immersive analytics have the potential to revolutionize how we approach data visualisation. AI-driven insights, for example, could help us uncover patterns in complex datasets that might otherwise go unnoticed, while immersive technologies like augmented reality could make data stories more engaging and accessible to diverse audiences.

Finally

The road ahead is filled with opportunities to deepen our impact. Emerging technologies, expanding global networks, and the growing recognition of data’s value create new possibilities for Viz for Social Good. But at the heart of it all remains the same belief: when people come together with a shared purpose, they can create extraordinary change.

The journey is only starting. Every dataset holds a story waiting to be told, and every story has the potential to inspire action. Let’s continue to turn data into impact, one visualisation at a time.

How to join Viz for Social Good

Joining our community is simple, free, and open to anyone passionate about using data for social impact.

Getting started

Visit www.vizforsocialgood.com to explore projects and resources. Sign up as a volunteer to receive notifications about new projects. Connect with a Viz for Social Good lead for support and guidance.

Ways to contribute

Refer non-profits: Know an organization that could benefit from data visualisation? Refer them to us.

Know an organization that could benefit from data visualisation? Refer them to us. Become an ambassador: Represent Viz for Social Good globally, inspire volunteers, and advocate for data-driven change.

Represent Viz for Social Good globally, inspire volunteers, and advocate for data-driven change. Join the committee: Help shape the organization’s future and expand our reach.

Spread the word Share our mission at data conferences, user groups, and among potential donors. Your voice can inspire new volunteers and supporters.