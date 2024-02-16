Review and Re-Design: 344 Questions

All photo and design credit to the author.

Stefan G. Bucher’s 344 Questions is one of the best books I’ve never finished. It’s a list of questions from dozens of creative professionals, organized in a series of vibrant flow charts, that help you define and solve problems in work and life. In that one-sentence description alone, it’s already doing more than most therapists, coaches, and generative applications. Let’s unpack why.

What Works?

Questions

While others give answers, this book asks questions. If you don’t find a solution, you’ll at least get a clearer definition of how you’re thinking about the problem — a filter for future advice. Unlike spoken or generated questions, these have a visual structure that communicates the shape of the problem.

Rhythm

Each set of prompts addresses a specific problem and the context surrounding it, encouraging re-definitions. But the color and weight of questions, along with the space available for answers, set implicit time limits on each response, discouraging analysis-paralysis. Like a song, each chart has a tempo, a beat, and a duration.

Context

The book covers every area of life, from education, work, and relationships to defining abstractions like freedom and integrity. It’s a choose-your-own-adventure game.

Agency

The format of questions, and the book as a whole, strikes a balance between guidance and agency. Each line of inquiry gets you to think about a problem in a certain way, but the questions you get depend on your answers. Rather than following the linear format of a workbook, there are multiple points of entry: you can start with a page number, person, or theme. From the introduction on, the author encourages you to make the book yours by scribbling on every page and stuffing the book with interesting articles, concluding, “If you keep this book in mint condition, I’ve failed.”

Collective Intelligence

Rather than relying on the perspective of one author, the book pools prompts from multiple contributors from different backgrounds, which minimizes the risk of bias. And the index contains the biographies of each, with the page number of where their line of inquiry begins, exposing you to potential mentors.

Analog

These days, nothing feels quite as delightful and delightfully subversive as paper. Instead of reading terms and conditions or battling pop-ups, you get to do something amazing: start. Paper isn’t only silent: it comes with the certainty of knowing your thoughts won’t end up in the latest data breach (for now).

What’s Missing?

In many ways, 344 Questions is a soft introduction to modeling. Each set of prompts is an informal model, disguised as a series of questions, that uncovers your beliefs about how the world works. For people who want to learn diagramming before mathematics, nothing could be better.

Yet, despite buying three copies at different points in my twenties and one at thirty-one, I can’t remember most of my answers or easily compare how they’ve changed over time. And I’ve never completed all of the exercises. So, I can’t say any of the models I discovered or developed have stuck with me. Meanwhile, my journals, despite being a less exciting medium, don’t have those problems.

Why?

Binding

The book format creates the expectation that you’ll complete the questions in a few sittings, but the content covers every area of life and therefore matters at different points in time. What matters to me now didn’t matter a decade ago — and may not matter in the next. Different questions are needed at different times.

No Review

Likewise, you can only answer each question once, at a specific point in time. And a book can’t remind you of your response or encourage you to update it over time. As Jon Kolko has written, “a visual model captures and freezes a thought in time”, so we need a structure for seeing change over time.

No Synthesis

The book offers a visual model for questions, but doesn’t offer one for answers. Ultimately, every time you answer a set of questions, you’re coming up with raw material for a model. But the book stops there. Where are the blank pages for bringing together all of your ideas into a coherent whole? Perhaps that’s a question for the sequel, but it seems unsatisfying to wait for Christina Wodke’s article How To Make A Concept Model (2014) or Abby Covert’s book Stuck? Diagrams Can Help (2022) for answers.

Bottom Line

Questions are great, but they don’t have much of an impact without a process for formalizing responses into models, ideally one that has meaningful visual structure, is organized by topic, and can be dynamically updated over time.

This book is a great starting point for getting clear on what you think, but it doesn’t offer a framework for capturing mental models in a concise way or tracking them over time, which makes your answers hard to remember, formalize, and test.

Re-Design

While there’s probably an app for that, there’s an analog solution: turn the book into a deck of color-coded cards, fold up the original flow charts like maps, and include a pack of index cards, with a hole puncher, so the prompts and answers can be connected over time.

