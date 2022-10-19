S

SPOTLIGHT: Do You Feel What Others Feel?

by Karthik Muthuswamy
Emotions around the globe - Illustration by Gunilla Hagström

To discover people’s emotional states worldwide, Gallup conducted a research project that surveyed hundreds of thousands of people about the feelings they experienced over a year. The findings offered surprising insights.

How do you tell an engaging story about a survey to a global audience? Instead of telling, I challenged the readers to find out themselves using a quiz.

Using a personalised quiz, I invited readers to compare their experiences with others in their country – and their country with the rest of the world.

Following the quiz, I used the scrollytelling technique to visualise some of the key findings of the survey. Simultaneously, I guided the users to learn to explore further – which they could at the end of the story.

An images where the surveyed countries are highlighted in a world map.
The surveyed countries are highlighted in a world map.

Method and tools

The survey data is from Gallup’s World Happiness Report. I selected five of the ten emotions to avoid repetition. For the last quiz question –which required comparing countries– I simply ordered and grouped the data in Excel. While this question is less intuitive than the previous questions, it was aimed to be a segue from exploring one country to exploring all countries in the scrollytelling that followed.

I used Flourish to create the quiz and the other charts. I created the scrollytelling part using the combination of the Flourish stories feature and Scrollama JavaScript library from The Pudding.

Conclusion

Thus, I aimed to engage the readers with survey data and explained a story about people’s emotional states using four interactivity techniques: personalisation, gamification, scrollytelling, and exploration.

This story was also featured in Global Investigative Journalism Network’s Top 10 Data Journalism weekly list. You can find the story here.

Author profile
Karthik Muthuswamy
Website

Karthik Muthuswamy is a freelance data journalist and a software developer based in Stockholm. He is a lifelong learner and has a passion for writing. After working in tech for a decade, he recently studied for a Master’s in Data journalism to explore the possibilities of using technology in storytelling.

He now creates interactive visual stories using his skills in storytelling and technology.

