Goals per match against draw rate for 92 leagues, 2025–26 season. Each dot is a league, sized by matches played and coloured by k-means group. Source: football-charts.com results archive. Visualisation by the author.

Open a football data visualisation and you can usually guess the dataset before you read the caption. England, Spain, Germany, Italy, France. The same five leagues, roughly 2,000 matches a season, visualised more thoroughly than almost any other public dataset in sport.

I spent the last year building a results archive that covers 92 competitions instead, including second and third divisions, women’s leagues, and countries whose top flight has never appeared in a chart I have seen. Twenty-six thousand seven hundred matches in the last complete season, with the final score, the half-time score, and the minute of every goal. No odds, no model, no predictions—just what happened and when.

Charting all of it at once turned out to be more interesting, and more treacherous, than I expected.

Leagues have shapes

The first chart I drew was the simplest: goals per match against the share of matches that end level, one dot per league.

The spread is wider than the Big Five would ever suggest. Goals per match runs from 2.02 to 3.63. Draw rates run from 13.3% to 37.9%. And the two are related—more goals, fewer draws, with a fitted slope of −0.09 and an R² of 0.51. That is not surprising once stated, but the strength of it is: Knowing only how many goals a league produces gets you halfway to knowing how often it produces a stalemate.

Running k-means on five standardised features—scoring rate, draw rate, home advantage, share of late goals, and how often both teams score—splits the 92 into four groups of unequal size: 35 low-scoring leagues, 27 where the home side dominates, 21 where both teams tend to score, and a small group of nine that settle early.

I want to be careful here, because this is where football analysis usually goes wrong. These groups are a description of one season, not a taxonomy. They are useful for orienting a reader across 90 unfamiliar competitions. They are not evidence that a league has a stable character, and I will come back to why.

Ninety categories is a design problem

Ninety dots on a scatter plot is fine. Ninety labels is not.

The instinct is small multiples, and for most questions that is right. But small multiples answer “what does each league look like,” and the question I actually had was “how do these leagues differ from each other,” which needs them on shared axes.

So: Label selectively. I label the extremes on each axis, plus the largest leagues by match count, and leave the middle as unlabelled dots with the detail on hover. Roughly a dozen names on a chart of 92. A reader who wants Slovenia can find Slovenia; a reader who wants the shape of the distribution is not fighting through a thicket to see it.

For the ranked comparisons—fastest leagues, most late goals, tightest tables—I moved to horizontal bars showing the top 12, with a vertical rule at the median of all 92, not of the 12 shown. That rule does most of the work in the chart. Without it, a top-12 bar chart silently implies that the 12th-placed league is unremarkable, when it may be far above the median or barely distinguishable from it.

The 12 leagues with the highest share of goals scored from the 76th minute on, 2025–26 season. The orange line marks the median of all 92 leagues; bars start at 20%, not zero. Source: football-charts.com results archive. Visualisation by the author.

One small trap worth naming: Several of these metrics have a natural floor that is not zero, and I originally anchored the bars at a fixed floor to make differences legible. Early in a season, when a few leagues sat below that floor, their bars rendered with negative width and drew backwards across the labels. A bar origin should never be allowed to sit above your data. It is an obvious rule that I still managed to break in production.

The half-time story, and the artifact underneath it

Here is the part I would have published a year ago without checking.

Count every goal recorded at minute 45 or earlier and 41.6% of goals arrive before half-time. That number is easy to reach for and easy to write a paragraph around: The second half is where football happens, teams tire, games open up.

I computed the same quantity a second way, from the half-time scores rather than the goal minutes. That gives 44.5%.

Nearly three percentage points is not a rounding difference. The true first-half share is 44.5%; the naive count says 41.6%. Put the other way round, the second-half advantage everyone writes about is 11 points by the half-time scores and 17 points by the naive minute count—the artifact inflates it by half again. The explanation is in the histogram of goal minutes around the break:

minute 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 goals 675 723 767 769 1,025 1,248 1,115 1,027 956

Goals by recorded minute across 92 leagues, 2025–26 season. First-half stoppage-time goals are recorded as minute 46 or later, so splitting the halves at minute 45 undercounts the first half. Source: football-charts.com results archive. Visualisation by the author.

There is a cliff at 45. Goals scored in first-half stoppage time are not recorded as “45+2”; they are recorded as minute 47. So a minute-based split at 45 pushes about 2,000 first-half goals into the second half and produces a tidy, wrong number.

The same thing happens at the other end, less visibly: 7.3% of all goals in the archive are recorded at minute 91 or later. Those are correctly counted as late goals, but they mean the second half contains meaningfully more playing time than the first. So part of “more goals come after the break” is not a fact about football. It is a fact about the clock.

I have seen the 50/50 assumption in published work. I made it myself. If you are drawing a goal-timing chart, check where your stoppage time went before you write the caption.

What survives

The finding I trust most is a slope.

Plot each league’s rate of matches with two or more goals by half-time against its rate of matches with three or more goals, and the relationship is strong—R² of 0.78—but the slope is 0.65, not 1. High-scoring leagues do not simply front-load proportionally more goals. A flat offset between the two markets, which is a common shortcut, will systematically misestimate at both ends of the distribution.

Share of matches with two or more goals by half-time against share with three or more at full-time, 92 leagues, 2025–26 season. A fitted slope of 0.65, well below 1, means a flat offset between the two misleads at both ends. Source: football-charts.com results archive. Visualisation by the author.

And the finding I trust least is any league’s position at the extremes. The median league contributes 300 matches; the smallest contributes just 91. At 300 matches and roughly 800 goals, the standard error on a proportion near 0.45 is about 1.8 percentage points. The observed spread of first-half shares across leagues is only a few times that. Most of the distance between the top-ranked league and the 10th-ranked league is sampling noise wearing a ranking’s clothes.

That means the honest version of the k-means grouping above is this: These are four regions of a continuum, estimated from one season, and I would expect a meaningful fraction of leagues to change group next year for no reason at all. Whether league timing signatures actually persist across seasons is a question I can now ask of the data, and have not yet answered.

Why bother with the unglamorous leagues

The Big Five are visualised so heavily because they are where the attention is. But they are five points. Every claim of the form “leagues that do X also do Y” is, on that dataset, a claim fitted to five observations.

Ninety-two is not a large sample either. It is, however, enough to see a distribution rather than a handful of anecdotes, enough to notice that the relationship between goals and draws holds across contexts nobody checks, and enough to catch the moment when a satisfying number turns out to be an artifact of where stoppage time got written down.

A disclosure, because it matters here: The archive behind these charts is mine. The results and goal-timing layer is published openly under CC BY, with a DOI, at football-charts.com, along with the coverage tables and the list of matches the archive could not resolve. A separate historical odds archive is sold commercially; nothing in this piece draws on it. If you find a different answer in the open layer than I did, that is the point.