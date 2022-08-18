You Asked for It: Nightingale Magazine Issue 1 Alternate Covers

Many Nightingale Magazine readers have expressed appreciation for our first issue cover. We’re delighted with this reception — we love it, too — but, our creative director, Julie Brunet (a.k.a. datacitron), also worked up several wonderful cover concepts that we thought you’d get a kick out of seeing!

There were many iterations before we settled on the final design @datacitron

If you happened to tune into our Fireside Chat you might remember hearing our publications director, Jason Forrest, mention that we saved cover design until the rest of the magazine was complete. We started out thinking that we wanted to use the cover as a collage of the wonderful visualizations within. As it turned out, that was harder than we thought. Our central challenge was how to select from among all the amazing work inside. We decided that making that kind of choice was in opposition to our desire to celebrate the community as a whole. Luckily, Julie had some other tricks up her sleeve!

The Collage iterations @datacitron

Here, Julie tried out some treatments for our initial vision: showcasing sneak peaks of the viz inside.

The entire magazine is chock full of fun fonts. For one alternate cover concept, Julie showcased one of the coolest fonts alongside a list of all the magazine’s contributors. In this concept, she also tried out a range of masthead treatments. Initially, we were partial to the vertical treatment, but once we saw the option on the right (below), we changed our minds.

The Contributors iterations @datacitron

This design continues the magazine’s homage to fun fonts and highlights the list of contributors.

The next series of designs prioritized both the launch messaging and the issue’s editorial theme of “culture.” By now, we were all drawn in the direction of a clever illustration. Note the subtle, but significant, difference in the two horizontal masthead treatments. The one in the middle is just a little bit cleaner—that’s what we preferred.

The Culture iterations @datacitron

In these designs, Julie focused on the magazine’s theme: culture. The idea for this approach was a fun take on Rodin’s The Thinker–the Nightingale Reader (and a cool, sci-fi font treatment)! She also introduced the “first issue” messaging.

We knew we wanted to produce a visualization of the magazine itself (a meta viz!), but due to time and resource constraints, we didn’t collect data systematically throughout the publication process. The egg chart was meant to represent the magazine’s launch, but the hard-boiled version didn’t quite land. And, eventually, Julie designed three different visualizations for inside the magazine, so we didn’t need the cover to fulfill that function.

The Egg iterations @datacitron

Julie tried to address our desire for a lead viz in this treatment, as well as expressing of a new beginning with the metaphor of the egg.

When we saw the last concept, we all knew it was the one. It perfectly communicated hatching and dataviz in a simple and clever way that made us all smile; plus, Julie was able to tie in the chick reference with a small image on the magazine’s spine. We conducted several quick surveys with folks in our immediate circles and the results were unanimous: this was the one!

The winning design!

During the many months of magazine production, the editorial team met every Wednesday morning (for Jason, Mary, and Claire) and evening (for Julie) to review the page designs that Julie had completed that week. These meetings were our absolute favorite part of the publication process, and we look forward to them in anticipation of Issue 2! Hopefully, this article gave you a little peak into what fun we had whenever we got to review Julie’s delightful interpretations!



And, if you haven’t ordered your copy of Issue 1 yet, you can still get yours while supplies last.