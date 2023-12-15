Data, Viz, + Design Delights — November 2023

Presenting the third installment of Data, Viz + Design Delights! If this is your first time here — welcome! And be sure to check out the earlier installments for sources of inspiration and useful data viz resources.
In this months edition you’ll find cocktails, colors, water usage, and more. Feel like I’ve missed something? I’d love to hear from you — drop me a note through the form at the bottom!
Data Visualizations:
- PAVEMENT 1933-2023 (Denise Lu)
- Madrusan’s Cocktail Branches (Stefan Bennett)
- Showcase — Information is Beautiful 2023 Award Winners (Information is Beautiful)
- Explore the 2024 Iron Viz Entries (Tableau)
Articles:
- Collisions With Deer Spike Every November. One Surprising Factor? Daylight Saving Time (Milkwaukee Journal Sentinel – paywall)
- Designing a Complex Table for Mobile Consumption (Joe Winter)
- Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is Already Climbing the Charts (Axios)
- The 20 Farming Families Who Use More Water From the Colorado River Than Some Western States (ProPublica)
- Iterative Visual Design and the Choice Visual (Darragh Murray)
- “Data Replicates the Existing Systems of Power” Says Pulitzer Prize-Winner Mona Chalabi (dezeen)
- How Did Minnesota Become The Nation’s Top Turkey State? (Star Tribune)
- Tipping Culture in America – Public Sees a Changed Landscape (Pew Research Center)
- The Promise and Risks of Deep-Sea Mining (Reuters)
- These Are The Warriors’ Most Frequently Used Lineups. Here’s How Successful Each Has Been (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Chromophobia-Color. Why We Need it. Why We Fear it. And Where Its Future Might Lie. (Avery Trufelman)
Resources:
- A Smooth, Full Spectrum sRGB Colour Palette For Data Visualisation. (Stephen Hutchings)
- 136 Shades of Gray Color With Names, Hex, RGB, CMYK Codes (Jacob Olesen)
- How To Get Started With Data Visualization (Datawrapper)
- How to Spot Misleading Charts, a Checklist (Tableau)
Datasets:
- Data From The Post‘s Analysis of Home-Schooling Enrollment Across the US (Washington Post)
- Subway and Bus Ridership for 2022 (New York City’s Metropolitan Transit Authority)
What have you found interesting this December? Send me a link through this form, I’d love to check it out.
Brittany is a design enthusiast who believes everyone is better with equitable access to data. A serial dabbler in community data projects, Brittany is also a Tableau Public Ambassador, and was a finalist in the 2023 Iron Viz competition. When she’s not vizzing she enjoys reading, movies, taking care of her aquariums and growing plant collection, and traveling.