Data, Viz, + Design Delights | September 2023

Welcome to the first installment of Data, Viz + Design Delights! Around the web and in the (virtual) office, I’ve gotten a reputation for being someone that has a link for everything. As much as I love hoarding links, I love sharing them even more. This roundup of sorts will be a way of sharing things I’ve found interesting in the data visualization and design world with you all.
What you can expect:
A selection of curated links, vetted by me, on data viz + design. It will be things I’ve found helpful, enlightening, inspiring, or just stuff I thought was neat. The collection will be timely, in that it will contain things that I read in the past month (although may have been originally published at an earlier date). Links will be loosely organized into topics such as vizzes, articles, tutorials, etc., but those categories are subject to change.
What not to expect:
Just as important as defining what this thing “is,” is what it “isn’t.” This won’t be a “best of the web” — best is subjective, and there are already plenty of great “best of” roundups out there. There are also plenty of great news roundups, so while there may be charts or articles based on current events, it won’t be the primary focus. I’ll also be prioritizing content that is not behind a paywall.
Without further ado, here’s what I found interesting in September!
Data Visualizations
- A Clock Where the Time Is in a Song Title (Pudding.Cool)
- 2023 Fall Foliage Map & Nationwide Peak Leaf Forecast (smokymountains.com)
- A Portrait of Tenochtitlan (Thomas Kole)
- Are we back yet? | FlowingData (Nathan Yau)
- Causes of Death – Our World in Data (ourworldindata.org)
- Information Is Beautiful Awards Shortlist (informationisbeautifulawards.com)
Articles
- She Sacrificed Her Youth To Get the Tech Bros To Grow Up | WIRED (Wired)
- Building Dashboards for Operational Visibility | Amazon Builders’ Library (AWS)
- Final Call for Paper Boarding Passes? A Visual History of the Beloved Memento (CNN)
- What This Graph of a Dinosaur Can Teach Us About Doing Better Science – Scientific American (Scientific American)
- Linguistic Relativity and the Color Naming Debate (Wikipedia)
- How Lego Bricks Went From Five Colors to Nearly 200 (Washington Post)
- Netflix’s DVD Service Shuts Down: Here’s the Complex Tech Behind It – The Verge (The Verge)
- After BLM, the S&P 100 Added Over 300k Jobs. 23% Were Black Workers (Bloomberg)
Podcast Episodes
- PolicyViz Podcast Episode No. 244: Maureen Stone – Tableau Research and Data Visualization (YouTube – PolicyViz Podcast)
Tutorials
- Isometric Dot Maps in QGIS + Tableau (Dennis Kao)
Data Viz News
- Access Code: Evidence Brings Open Source BI To Technical Data Teams | TechCrunch (TechCrunch)
- Iron Viz | Win or learn—You Can’t Lose (Tableau)
As much as I’d love to read all day, I cannot keep up with the entire internet. Want to share something interesting? Send me a link through this form!
Some notes:
- Link submission does not guarantee a feature in an upcoming installment
- Links that are free (not behind a paywall) will be prioritized
- Non “news” content will be prioritized over news content
- This roundup is not intended for self promotion — features of others work will be prioritized over submissions of one’s own work. I’d recommend joining the Data Visualization Society slack, and sharing your work in the #share-showcase channel.
Thank you, and I look forward to reading + collecting more links to share!
Brittany is a design enthusiast who believes everyone is better with equitable access to data. A serial dabbler in community data projects, Brittany is also a Tableau Public Ambassador, and was a finalist in the 2023 Iron Viz competition. When she’s not vizzing she enjoys reading, movies, taking care of her aquariums and growing plant collection, and traveling.